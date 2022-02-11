NORTH PORT — Police arrested a Port Charlotte man and a North Port woman, charging them with arson in connection with several January brush fires in the North Port-Port Charlotte area.
The two used Roman candles to set fire to wooded areas, police said Friday. The two would buy fireworks at Sky King Fireworks in Port Charlotte, then drive around, shooting them into the woods, reports show.
Charged were David Patrick Moore, 30, of the 1700 block of Gaugin Road in North Port, and 18-year-old Aaliyah Stone of the 500 block of Kellstadt Street NW, Port Charlotte.
They were charged with eight counts of malicious land burning, among other charges, police said.
Officers investigated 18 brush fires between Jan. 1 and Feb. 1 in a 3-square mile area in eastern North Port, near the Charlotte County line, reports show.
They found used Roman candles labeled as “Pyramid of Power” and “Venemous.”
Detectives checked the nearest fireworks store, Sky King, 24220 Corporate Court, near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Kings Highway.
A manager there said a young woman had been a regular customer, buying those brands of Roman candles, and described Stone to the detectives.
The store was also able to provide Stone’s address on the 500 block of Kellstadt Street, because she filled out fireworks verification forms that the store kept on file.
The dates of Stone’s fireworks purchases were just before several of the brush fires, reports show.
Store managers also said they had seen Stone leaving in a brown SUV with a man driving. Detectives learned it was a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox registered to a man on the 1700 block of Gauguin Road, North Port.
They also learned David Moore lived at that address.
Police arrested the two on unrelated charges, but questioned them about the fires. Although the details are redacted in the arrest reports, Stone made some statements to detectives. Moore would not answer questions and asked for an attorney, the reports indicate.
No structures were damaged by any of the fires. Police said Stone returned to the burned areas to see the fire damage, but then returned to to set more fires, reports show.
“Our team has been dedicated to finding out who was starting these fires,” North Port Fire Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “The threat for something to get out of control existed. We’re also very fortunate to have a fire department who can act so quickly. I’m very thankful for all the efforts involved.”
Moore was in the Sarasota County Jail on the arson charges on Friday, along with charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. His bond is set at $14,000.
Stone was in the Sarasota County Jail on the eight counts as of Friday, in lieu of $12,000 bond.
Both are set for arraignment on March 18.
