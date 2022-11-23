VENICE – The Lintz family of North Port had something extra special to celebrate during Thanksgiving week.
Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are the proud parents of twin baby girls, the first pair of twins delivered in the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
The girls, Olive and Piper, were born Monday, according to an email from Sarasota Memorial. Olive was born at 8:35 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces at birth. Piper came next a minute later, weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces.
The girls were able to meet their brother, Tristan, 10, that day.
They were able to go home in time for Thanksgiving.
Crystal and Mattheaw said they struggled with infertility and had been trying to have another baby for six years, hospital officials said. An embryo transfer in 2020 resulted in a miscarriage, but they tried again this year.
“It’s so special to see him with his sisters less than a week after his 10th birthday,” Crystal Piper told hospital officials. “We have been trying for so long to give him a sibling, and it’s even more special to give him two for his birthday and Thanksgiving week.”
“Mattheaw worked extra shifts, we cut back where we needed to, but we were determined,” Crystal said.
“It’s just money,” Mattheaw added. “Looking at them now, it was all worth it. There is no feeling like this.”
SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies since opening in November of 2021.
Obstetricians Angela Marshall, MD, and Anthony Canino, MD, and the SMH-Venice labor and delivery team celebrated the births of the hospital's first set of twins.
“Every month we have delivered more and more babies, and to deliver our first set of twins during the holiday week is just another celebration for us,” said Maurya Olson, BSN, RN, CBC, the Clinical Manager for LDRP & OB ECC at SMH-Venice.
The Lintz family had planned to spend the Thanksgiving holiday quietly at home.
“We just have so much to be thankful for and celebrate,” Crystal said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.