Former North Port High School basketball players are planning an alumni game on some familiar territory.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. July 30 at the NPHS gym, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
Teddy Deas, a 2015 North Port High School graduate, is organizing the game. Deas attended Ave Maria University and graduated with a finance and economics degree. He lives in Cape Coral.
"Most of us have moved and are driving in next Friday for the game," Deas said. "I was part of the team that made the historic run to Lakeland for the state's Final Four."
There are 15 participants ranging from the class of 2005 through 2017.
"I decided to do this event because it was time to bring the community back together," Deas said. "I’ve learned that a round ball does a lot for everyone. Some people make money using it, some people build relationships, some people use it just to stay in shape. The basketball culture in the area has diminished and I wanted to be the one to bring it back to life."
This alumni game is free and open to the public. There will be a half-court shot contest, music and free pizza at the conclusion of the game.
"I’ve never organized anything in regard to an alumni game, but I’ve been part of many basketball camps," Deas said. "This is the first time ever the local high school has hosted a unique event like this. I wanted to be the first to be the one to introduce this to the area."
