Jerome Fletcher

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher estimated the new year's budget would see an increase of approximately $4.83 million, with increases largely driven by insurance and personnel.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

NORTH PORT — The City Commission held its first workshop for the 2023-24 budget year.

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher estimated the new year's budget would see an increase of approximately $4.83 million, with increases largely driven by insurance and personnel.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments