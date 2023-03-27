NORTH PORT — The City Commission held its first workshop for the 2023-24 budget year.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher estimated the new year's budget would see an increase of approximately $4.83 million, with increases largely driven by insurance and personnel.
Total increases in staff salaries — stipulated by both merit-based qualifications and agreements with staff unions — are projected to come to $1,886,730, while insurance costs are estimated to rise by a total of roughly $1.06 million.
Other notable increases outlined by senior city staff include $779,710 to account for a 2.5% adjustment to the Consumer Price Index, and a separate $799,670 to account for "inflationary increase" in operating costs.
Fletcher noted in his presentation to the commission that North Port is projected to see an estimated 5% growth in taxable value.
If the millage rate were remain at 3.7667 — $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value — the city could anticipate an additional $1,319,030 in revenue.
"We’re going to jump into it," Fletcher said during his presentation. "We’re gonna have some conversations."
Fletcher and senior staff emphasized that previously commission decisions to reinforce fund reserves allowed them to navigate Hurricane Ian recovery well. However, he stressed the need to consolidate current programs and positions rather than adding new programs to fulfill tasks.
The city manager also recommended reclassifying certain offices in city government — such as Communications, Information Technology and Economic Development — from Divisions to Departments. He said that the impact that each office had on multiple facets of city government warranted the change as North Port's population and administrative tasks continued to grow.
City Commissioner Debbie McDowell expressed concern about expenses tied to reclassification and whether or not the relatively small offices could justify it.
"I'm having a hard time understanding the logic," McDowell said during a question-and-answer session.
She said she expects to hear more on the issue in future workshops.
Fletcher also emphasized the need to determine the timeline for placing bond referendums for upcoming elections to raise funds for a new headquarters for the North Port Police Department and repairs to the city's water control structures.
The first upcoming community budget meeting is 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Training Room for Station 86, 19955 Preto Blvd., North Port.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.