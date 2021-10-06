NORTH PORT — They were to be little downtowns, walkable neighborhoods of markets, job centers, medical zones, food and entertainment and shopping.
These mixed use business districts, or activity centers, would be engines of commerce, would ease traffic, would create an identity.
But these nine downtowns somehow hadn't reached their potential, city officials had said. It's why commissioners on Thursday address permitted and prohibited uses in activity centers, Mayor Jill Luke said, tweaking and updating to get the engine chugging at a greater speed.
North Port over time had erected barriers or decided which businesses belonged where in those activity centers, Luke said, “we can't have 'we want this over here, and that over there.' It's stupid. We're trying to open it up.”
Activity centers — not to be confused with fitness hubs such as the George Mullen Activity Center — were meant for walkability or riding a bike to work, bringing retail and employment zones, for instance.
These districts date to 1997 and were a retooling then of the city’s future. North Port is 104 square miles with elbow room for smart growth, city officials had argued.
They’re not all the same. One is the former Sabal Trace golfing complex; another’s centerpiece is the Warm Mineral Springs spa; yet another, The Shire/Yorkshire, lies fallow and lacks infrastructure. The Gardens is near the Wellen Park communities, where a downtown district of its own has sprouted this year.
Aside from loosening rules for business types within an activity center — niche businesses or cultural centers, for instance, North Port pushes these districts as job creators. To reach deeper, North Port’s marketing team uses Facebook, Nextdoor, its own apps and website, and other media to “educate,” to push so-called flavors of the month — targets such as the Heron Creek Activity Center, for example.
City agencies behind the project, Neighborhood Development Services and the Planning Division, network with contractors, tap into newsletters, trade groups, schools, even real estate professionals, with the goal to build activity center identities and pitch North Port’s geography, its youth and turnkey workforce, North Port’s Economic Development manager had said. The effort should spiderweb out.
“In the next 50 years,” Mel Thomas had said of balancing commerce with residential, “this is how North Port should develop.”
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. A second meeting for proclamations and such is at 4 p.m.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
