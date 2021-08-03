NORTH PORT — An accidental break in a main water line caused flooded streets, a water-pressure drop through most of North Port and an emergency repair Tuesday.
It also triggered the city to issue a precautionary water boil that will stay in effect through Thursday morning — or beyond.
People should boil all water used for consumption — drinking and cooking water, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes — city officials said in the notice issued Tuesday morning, shortly after the 9:30 a.m. break.
Water should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 minute. Bottled water may be used as an alternative. Showers, baths, clothes-washing with city water should all be OK.
The cautionary boil also extends to Charlotte County, where 79 Charlotte County Utilities customers are supplied by North Port Utilities. It also includes North Port Utilities customers in the Wellen Park neighborhoods.
The pipe on Pan American Boulevard near Tamiami Trail is fixed, but the city issued the precautionary water boil notice because the pressure in the line dropped below 20 pounds per square inch. The notice is required by law, because a break and pressure drop could allow contaminants to get into the system.
“The precautionary boil water notice will extend for two days while we undergo bacteriological testing, and the water meets compliance,” said Colleen Hibbitts, spokesperson for the city’s utility department. “Notice will be given to all customers once the boil water notice is rescinded.”
When water is cleared for consumption, the city will issue a notification on the city websites, social media, and through email notifications to those who are signed up for it.
THE WHOLE CITY
The break affected a large area, since the line is a large 16-inch main, and is only about a half-mile from the city’s water treatment plant just off North Port Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.
Workers were able to close valves that isolated the broken pipe and allowed water to bypass the break and flow to homes and businesses about 30 minutes after the accident.
The utility department began sending out water boil notices through email and text alerts, social media platforms, city websites, and also through news releases to newspapers, TV stations and anyone else signed up for city news.
Meanwhile, workers dug down to the damaged pipe and placed steel sleeves on the broken PVC line.
Once the line was repaired, workers worked on closing the hole over the pipe and stabilizing sidewalks and the roadway around Pan American and the Tamiami Trail access road.
Workers also jetted storm drains to make sure no debris was blocking them.
City officials are investigating the incident to determine what happened, and did not name the contractor that caused the break. The contractor was not working for the city.
Anyone with questions concerning the boil water notice can call the North Port Utilities Department at 941-240-8000.
