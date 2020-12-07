NORTH PORT — Text messages with threats of gun violence and references to Adolph Hitler and a serial killer prompted police Monday to arrest an 11-year-old North Port boy.
The parents of one child in a texting loop became concerned after finding messages on his cellphone with two other Woodland Middle School students. The texts sent by two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl expressed anger at a Woodland teacher and school assignments, according to North Port detectives.
The texts, which were sent between mid-November and Saturday, referenced school shootings, the former German dictator Adolph Hitler and the serial killer Ted Bundy. One message was: “If Hitler is alive, I need him to bomb Woodland. Hitler is King. And Ted Bundy is God.”
Other reported messages included: “If you bring a gun I'll help kill her,” referencing the trio's rage at the teacher.
Parents of one child phoned police after finding two weeks of dialogue between the boys and the girl. Further policework determined one boy had portrayed a greater threat and was arrested Monday, charged with so-called acts of terrorism. Woodland Middle was not placed on lockdown. The boy was released to a parent. He could be charged as an adult, or face less serious consequences as a juvenile.
