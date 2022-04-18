NORTH PORT — On April 21, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 96th birthday, but the North Port British Ladies didn’t want to wait another day to honor the milestone.
The North Port British Ladies also took the occasion to celebrate the queen’s birthday, along with her Platinum Jubilee, with a high tea recently at a member’s home in North Port.
“In 2022, her majesty the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service,” organizer Barbara Bannard said.
“Her actual birthday is April 21. We held the party early because some of our ‘snowbirds’ will be going up north after Easter,” Bannard said.
Bannard is originally from London. Her husband served in the Air Force and she was a Gold Star wife. They lived in California for many years, before moving to Florida. She started the British Ladies Club about seven years ago.
More than 40 women in the area attend the monthly luncheon meetings.
Fore the high tea, the ladies enjoyed tea — of course — along with finger sandwiches and delicious desserts.
The party was hosted by Jeanette Simmons, whose home was decorated with photos of the queen, as well as books and cutouts from magazines and newspapers.
“We had it outdoors on the lanai so everyone felt comfortable and safe,” Simmons said, as she kept busy in the kitchen making kettles of tea.
Simmons is originally from South Wales.
“I married a ‘Londoner’ and we moved to North Port in 2003,” she explained.
The next meeting of the British Ladies Club is set for noon May 2 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
“All Brits are welcome,” Bannard said. “We are from all over England, Scotland and Welsh.”
