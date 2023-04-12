NORTH PORT — As North Port city officials prepare their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, they have set up several budget input workshops to hear from taxpayers about what they want, and don't want, to pay for.
There are a variety of ways for residents to share thoughts or opinions on the city of North Port’s next budget. The first opportunity is set for Thursday, April 13.
“Being able to hear directly from the community is a vital part of decision-making during the budget process,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said. “We’re proud to provide several opportunities for residents to make their voice heard and share their priorities.”
Last year, commissioners approved a $214 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The tax millage rate was 3.77. That means $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value, not including exemptions.
This year's budget could increase by $4.83 million, according to city documents. However, rising property values — meaning higher tax assessments for property — could add $1 million or more in anticipated revenue.
The city commission's budget workshops began March 21, with several more to follow before a budget is adopted this fall. Public comment and participation are welcome. Comments may be submitted via voicemail, email or in-person. For more information, visit www.NorthPortFL.gov/BudgetInput.
Community Budget Input Meetings:
• April 13, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building Training Room, 19955 Preto Blvd.
• April 14, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Public Safety Building Training Room
• April 27, 10-11:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane.
• May 11, 6-7:30 p.m., City Hall Commission Chambers, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
BUDGET TOOL
Use the budget tool to allocate $100 into the categories that mean most to you. These results will be shared with City Commissioners and staff as they continue working through the budget process.
