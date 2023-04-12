Barbara Langdon and Jerome Fletcher

North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon and City Manager Jerome Fletcher speak with other local officials at a meeting in January. The city's budget input meetings begin this week.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

NORTH PORT — As North Port city officials prepare their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, they have set up several budget input workshops to hear from taxpayers about what they want, and don't want, to pay for.

There are a variety of ways for residents to share thoughts or opinions on the city of North Port’s next budget. The first opportunity is set for Thursday, April 13.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments