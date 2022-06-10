NORTH PORT — North Port opens its budget season over three days starting Tuesday.
Aside from more spending in one of the country's fastest growing cities, taxpayers will learn that taxable property values had skyrocketed.
While the 2022-2023 millage rate, among the facts and projections compiled in a 495-page budget package submitted by City Manager Jerome Fletcher, likely holds, that jump in value in simple math means property owners paying more.
Those preliminary valuations, released in Sarasota County earlier this month, give county and city leaders a good idea of the revenues they’ll capture from property taxes, which some deemed as eye-popping.
For the county as a whole, the valuations came in a $81.8 billion, an increase of almost 17% from the certified valuations of $70.1 billion in 2021. The taxable value for the county school board was even higher at $92.8 billion, an increase of 24% over 2021’s $74.6 billion.
Preliminary taxable valuations in North Port trended higher as well, showing $7.2 billion according to the estimate. That was an increase of 24.5% over the $5.8 billion final certified value for 2021.
North Port starting Tuesday begins directing those extra millions in projected revenue, and other dollars collected from local taxing districts, state and federal sources, to spending in a budget of more than $212 million.
North Port this year, however, had decided on greater spending in health and public safety, environmental and cultural preservation, parks, roads and sewers, neighborhoods, job creation and effective governing.
This plan falls under the heading of strategic pillars, six spending priorities agreed upon by commissioners and Fletcher earlier this year.
They had also agreed to posting audits of city departments, implementing a so-called performance management system. Such tools are used in Tampa, Baltimore and New York City, for example, argued Fletcher, who is a former administrator with a suburban Maryland county hired by North Port last October.
“We’ve been working with staff and the community to bring back an excellent budget filled with challenges and choices for our commissioners to consider,” he said.
Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon will push for greater spending in information processing and automation, she said, and “to create an economic environment that raises all boats … I'm very optimistic for the city.”
Stephanie Gibson, a watchdog who monitors city spending through record requests and other formats, was concerned that North Port wants to redirect the windfall in revenue to more spending such as hiring.
North Port, Gibson said, “keeps pulling away from transparency. And I have a problem with that.”
Budget hearings start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. City hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
