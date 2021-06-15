NORTH PORT — Nearly $200 million was on the table.
And how best to spend it was the topic Tuesday at North Port City Hall.
It was the opening round of city budget talks, the annual ritual where department heads march before city commissioners, lay out their spending plans, with the five commissioners questioning things, agreeing, offering alternatives or outright kicking ideas to the curb.
Tuesday started with good news for homeowners: Property values had jumped more than 11.5%, according to the city manager's recommended budget, the document city commissioners start the spending process with. The millage rate last year was 3.7667, and city leaders want to hold to that, letting the valuation increase pay for the city's own rising costs. (One mill is $1 per $1,000 dollars of assessed property value.)
Topping that, North Port added 5,000-6,000 new residents in the last year. Total spending in the 2021-2022 cycle was pegged at nearly $190 million. Estimated labor costs were not factored into budget estimates until ongoing contracts were settled, however.
The picture in a post-pandemic economy portends healthy finances in North Port. But temptations to splurge Tuesday vanished, as commissioners picked at such things as $150,000 in office renovations for the city manager's suite at city hall, questioned the need for a second police drone, argued over nearly $250,000 to upgrade finance department software, and other things suspected as pork.
“I don't mind pushing this off for another month,” Mayor Jill Luke said of third-floor upgrades at the city manager's office.
“Let's hold off till a new city manager comes aboard,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell agreed.
The day's progress included other spending requests and news:
• Finance officials had proposed bumping a fee tacked on to home and business electric bills, from 2% to 10%. That department would also boost its budget from $1.7 million to $2.1 million.
• Renovation of the legal department's office, hiring a new assistant attorney and assigning that person to legal affairs with the police department were also proposed.
• Human Resources reported a surprising reduction in staff healthcare costs (real 5.3% vs. estimated 10%). Commissioners wanted to apply the anticipated savings to those costs.
• Economic Development wanted a new web portal to pitch the city to the business world.
A person on staff should modernize the city's finance department, not consultants, Vice Mayor Pete Emrich said.
"Your department," Emrich told Finance Director Kim Ferrell, "and IT (Information Technology) are going to be the hub of this city. I think it makes sense" to keep that position in-house.
Commissioners continue budgeting talks this week. Public hearings on a spending package would precede final approval in September.
Budgeting talks are open to the public. Wednesday's hearing begins at 9 a.m. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
