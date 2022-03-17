NORTH PORT — What matters to taxpayers. Then measuring the results.
That's the model North Port establishes as budgeting begins Tuesday.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher will urge commissioners to dismiss old fiscal thinking, use last year's spending as a basis and adjust up or down, for instance, with ranking taxpayer priorities, allocating the dollars and measuring the results, he said of a new process that much larger governments had adopted.
Those community-wide priorities will come from the city manager's office, public surveys and workshops, from the commissioners themselves, the elected voice of five districts or about 75,000 residents. Those priorities are compiled, and the city should spend its dollars to meet them, he said.
The outcome-based or performance budgeting also rewards department innovation, recognizes only so much money is available, makes the process more transparent to the public. It also puts the city's professionals in charge, which in politics doesn't always sit well, Fletcher said, as the commission adopts a final budget in September.
“What do you want to accomplish as a community … that's the starting point” Fletcher will put to the commission, he said. “It's slightly uncomfortable, but we grow together in the process, and operate in our proper lanes.”
An accountant and professional administrator by trade, Fletcher came to North Port in October, replacing former City Manager Pete Lear, who had left under after admitting to a consensual relationship with a subordinate.
Fletcher had been a deputy administrator with Montgomery County in Maryland, which had a $6 billion annual budget.
In contrast, North Port this cycle had a nearly $200 million budget.
But larger governments had adopted outcome-based budgeting years ago, Fletcher said. The logic was specific goals and outcomes, buy-in from every department, right down to the nuts and bolts outside fixed costs such as salaries, fuel and insurance, for instance.
Everything else was fair game, he said. The goal was a proactive government, he added, or "policy at a higher level."
North Port in December decided to begin posting audits of its departments, a phase of the performance management system. Such a tool had been long used in big towns such as Tampa, Baltimore and New York City.
These new standards would also push North Port to hold firm on its millage rate paid through property taxes. The city in 2020-21 had held the tax rate of 3.77 mills. A mill raises $1 for every $1,000 in taxable value, meaning a home valued at $200,000 would produce $735 in city property taxes, minus exemptions.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell, often scrolling item by item in budgets talks, was wait-and-see cautionary in Fletcher's new approach. Commissioner Jill Luke, however, was onboard.
“Absolutely,” she said of outcome-based budgeting. “I have faith in the city manager.”
North Port's Assumptions, Projections and Priorities FY budget talks start at 9 a.m. Tuesday. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
