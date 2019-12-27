North Port builder files for Chapter 7

Gwen Lamuro and Joel Rodriguez had pictured the good life.
There would be Florida beaches and plenty of sunshine. It was a 20-year dream the Massachusetts couple squirreled away money for while serving with the American military in cold, faraway places.
But with nearly $35,000 of their life savings swirling near the drain, the pair must allow legal authorities to return the cash paid to a North Port builder now in Chapter 7 bankruptcy court.
Lamuro and Rodriguez aren’t alone. There’s a growing list of others claiming construction payments were made to Elk Ridge Custom Homes, but work never began.
North Police have several open cases pending against Elk Ridge Custom Homes. Jim and Krystal Willis are the owners listed in Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings from Dec. 12 in Tampa.
Alleged victims are claiming “little to no work has been done” by Elk Ridge over the last year, North Port communications manager Josh Taylor said. The department has assigned a detective to investigate.
Sarasota attorney Alan Tannenbaum said he is considering legal action against Elk Ridge Custom Homes. He expects to represent some alleging fraud, including Lamuro and Rodriguez. There’s a mid-January creditors hearing to set things in motion, he said, adding that builders can find themselves overwhelmed with balancing subcontractors, construction permits, materials and unanticipated problems that arise in a tough business.
“At the meeting of creditors,” Tannenbaum said, “the (bankruptcy) trustee will inquire about the asset picture of the company. Thereafter, homeowner victims, and subcontractors and suppliers if they are due money, have the opportunity to ask follow up questions regarding assets,” and possibly at some point tap a state fund to compensate such victims, he said.
Some builders, he added “may know how to build a house, but they don’t know how to run a construction company.”
Elk Ridge filed for incorporation in 2016. James Michael Willis is listed with the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation as the licensee for Elk Ridge Custom Homes. His license as a certified building contractor expires in August 2020.
Timothy Gensmer, a Sarasota lawyer for the Willises, didn’t return calls, nor did the North Port real estate broker directing sales on behalf of the firm. Elk Ridge’s North Port sales office on East Price Boulevard is closed, flooring samples left behind.
Lamuro and Rodriguez allege that over nine months, Elk Ridge accepted a $5,000 retainer fee for a nearly 2,000-square-foot home in the upscale South Gulf Cove community in Port Charlotte. And as construction plans further unfolded for their $370,000 dream home, the couple disbursed another $29,000 for other costs covering surveys, permits and blueprints, Lamuro said.
Their dream started in April, over the months spiraling into darker waters, Joel Rodriguez said. When calls and messaging failed to produce responses from either Jim or Krystal Willis, he said, he flew to southwest Florida in October. Meeting with the Willises, promises were made to break ground on the dream home, he added.
“But I sensed something was up,” Rodriguez said. “We started getting nervous.”
When further calls to the Willises in November went unanswered, a whisper campaign among others in the same predicament circulated, Gwen Lamuro said. The couple learned through channels that Elk Ridge Custom Homes had filed for Chapter 7, which provides the petitioner an opportunity to liquidate debt. The mid-January hearing would likely paint a clearer picture.
Despite the rawness of feeling taken, Lamuro said the couple would endure, now hiring a construction consultant to pre-screen builder applicants for their yet-realized dream home in sunny Florida.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
