NORTH PORT — The city debates impact fee hikes, the costs for future services that governments and schools assess to developers on Tuesday.
The idea is in anticipation of greater demand on fire-rescue, law enforcement, parks and recreation, government buildings, solid waste and transportation services.
North Port is one of the country's fastest-growing cities of under 100,000. Roads, drainage and water must expand to meet that growth. Impact fees on a new house will run $15,000 alone.
North Port is also considering a mobility fee to cover broader traffic impacts, even regionally.
The city in March bumped its impact fees 25%. But Florida had roadblocked that with House Bill 337, which had statewide municipalities or schools explaining a “demonstrated need” in a report to the state.
Impact fee hearings and community feedback were also required. The new rules took effect June 4.
Florida also gave itself the option of reversing local decisions, a red flag with North Port commissioners Jill Luke and Debbie McDowell, recipients this year of the Home Rule Hero Award given by the Florida League of Cities.
The award recognized locals providing “perspectives on issues,” in this case impact fees, to a statewide audience.
“I understand some guidelines” from state lawmakers, Luke said. “But this is the state controlling things … it's just not right.”
North Port for years resisted impact fee increases. The last study in 2011 was that sleepy era before North Port blasted off in population.
North Port authorities then had enacted 75% of that recommendation. New fees starting Tuesday meet 100% of the 2011 study. Impact fees are to keep pace with current and planned growth; more people means more demand on services and infrastructure.
Impact fees are for new construction only; room additions, remodeling or improving a structure are excluded.
Commissioners in March had reviewed a 2020 impact fee study by Willdan Financial Services, a California public sector consultant. The company projected city growth versus impact fees at current rates in coming years would short North Port nearly $30 million.
Willdan recommended bumping impact fees for new construction of a single-family house from about $14,206 to $15,503.
Commercial fees for a project of up to 40,000 square feet would go from around $82,000 to $147,000, per 1,000 square feet.
That $147,000 multiplied by 40 is roughly $588,000. Commissioners instead voted for the full 2011 recommendation.
“A necessity,” Commissioner Alice White in March had said of potential impact fee increases, but not “a burden on taxpayers.”
North Port lost impact fee revenue as it scrambled to comply with Florida's HB 337, McDowell said, irked with state lawmakers for “sticking their nose” in the city's inner workings. “And that kind of irritates me.”
The issue is before the City Commission at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The city's Road and Drainage, Solid Waste and Fire Rescue districts also meet Tuesday, as does North Port's Economic Development Advisory Board.
City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd. Or watch on the city’s virtual platform at youtube.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.