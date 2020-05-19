NORTH PORT — North Port has reduced its permit fees for certain repairs and installs — water heaters, backyard sheds, fences and new roofing, for example.
Building fees for consumers ensure code safety compliance. Those costs include inspections that can range from a few dollars to hundreds.
But because of COVID-19, North Port has reduced its building fees 25% on certain permits.
City commissioners approved building fee reductions as a hasty relief package to homeowners and businesses, said Pete Lear, North Port's city manager.
“The (city) commission direction regarding the emergency order allowed this to be done in an expedited manner,” said Lear, referencing the city's March 17 declaration of emergency powers due to COVID-19.
“The focus is on retaining business, which helps our local workforce and, ultimately, helping the end-user, our residents.”
The idea was presented earlier by the Coalition of Business Associations, or COBA. Its members, which include the North Port Chamber of Commerce, wanted help from the city. Those ideas included fee waivers for some coronavirus-related compliances, suspending code enforcement on temporary signs and window signs and permit waivers for certain inspections, and suspending taxing of licensing fees, speedy approvals and fee waivers for construction dated within six months.
Permit fees fund North Port's Building Department, which has a surplus and can absorb reductions, possibly into next year as Florida emerges from COVID-19 hibernation, Lear said. He advised commissioners to pass on a couple of COBA requests, some impacting North Port's economic development budget, telling them that other asks — such as temporary signs and costs to comply with health guidelines — were already in place.
But the 25% fee cut was simple and do-able, he said, and the commissioners agreed.
“A jump start,” Vice Mayor Jill Luke said of the 25% fee reduction. “Everybody's got a tight belt right now.”
Added Bill Gunnin, North Port chamber executive director:
"The economic loss they (merchants) have experienced will take a long time for them to recover from, and the outlook is unknown or how long the recovery is going to take. Since the closing of their business or organization was not of their choosing, support from our government entities and our community is vital to their success."
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.