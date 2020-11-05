NORTH PORT — City commissioners haggled a bit on Thursday, settling finally on a 5% pay hike plus mileage for the department head filling in as City Manager Pete Lear transitions out of City Hall.
Juliana Bellia, the city's Public Works Department director, was picked as acting city manager in late October.
Lear is a 12-year staffer appointed city manager in 2017. But he went on involuntary paid leave in July after details of a workplace affair surfaced. Following a two-month investigation, commissioners in a 3-2 vote returned Lear to his job. The city commission and Lear had since agreed to a separation deal.
Thursday's commission hearing was to explore how much to pay Bellia until an interim city manager is picked, likely by a new commission seated on Nov. 14. The issue Thursday was whether Bellia would receive so-called out-of-title pay, or an interim's salary of about $140,000 — which is $12,000 more than she earns with Public Works. Commissioners voted against a suggested $600 per month car allowance, however.
Ultimately, commissioners bumped Bellia's salary by 5%, and threw in mileage and travel expenses as a bonus.
The four commissioners also agreed to a retroactive pay increase for Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough, who had acted as city manager in Lear's two-month absence. His bump in pay covers that period. Yarborough’s annual salary is $126,000.
Bellia will work with Lear through Nov. 13, which is when her pay increase is activated. His last day is Nov. 27.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.