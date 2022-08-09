In fire rescue services, that means training. North Port in September opens a high-rise practice tower. The structure, five stories with balconies, stairwells, fire rooms and a rappelling tower, is shipping containers designed by American Fire Training Systems, an Illinois company.
The firm has built units for fire departments and military installations around the world, its website reports.
The components arrive in sections, should be ready in September. Its home is a paved site off West Price Boulevard near North Port High School. Cost is $2 million, some $1.3 million from a countywide surtax, $700,000 from Fire Rescue District funds.
The steel device provides rescue situations. Crews charge up stairwells dragging hoses and their equipment, enter rooms in flames and douse the fires, for example, said Scott Lane, deputy chief with North Port Fire Rescue. Live fire is with Class A wood, stuff like pallets. Firefighters can work amid dark and smoke, much like a house or smaller commercial building.
The idea is teamwork, cutting minutes to seconds, saving lives and property.
Fire crews had mostly trained in classrooms, Lane added, or “talking about it but not doing it … (we're) preparing for the future.”
While live training is important, it doesn't erase dangers. Federal tracking listed 102 American firefighters dying on duty in 2020, 72 in emergency situations. Seven died in training, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
North Port police practice rappelling at the structure, as well. Such a facility “puts your city on the map” with surrounding agencies, North Port Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales said.
His department has plans for a gun range, is in the design phase of consolidating dispatch and other crews in a new building, he said.
Practice in firefighting can limit mistakes, Lane added, giving “the guys the opportunity to sweat a little.”
