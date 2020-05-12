NORTH PORT — The city has gotten into the business of buying homes.
Sort of.
Commissioners tapped a special fund on Tuesday to purchase an occupied house. The fund is intended to assemble a greenbelt and to lessen flooding damage along North Port's Myakkahatchee Creek.
The $212,000 cash price to the homeowner was drawn from the special fund, which was established as part of a final settlement with the State of Florida and General Development Corp. The giant firm had assembled thousands of acres in southwest Florida, and broke those into single-home parcels sold in 10-year installments. It opened the population floodgates starting in the 1950s. The former North Port Charlotte began as a General Development community.
But Florida in 1983 had fined General Development for illegal dredging on the Myakkahatchee Creek in North Port, the city's source for drinking water. The $500,000 consent order settlement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection became seed money for North Port to acquire home lots along the creek. North Port had hired a firm to assess the greenway and to recommend purchases. Fifteen vacant parcels were scooped up or swapped for land outside the district in 2015, for instance.
Another 15 occupied structure lots and 57 vacant ones were identified, said Arlena Dominick with American Acquisition, the firm assessing the area and providing comparables on which to base the $212,000 deal commissioners voted to accept Tuesday. The homeowners' offer, she said, didn't "land in government laps very often.”
The house purchased Tuesday is not directly on Myakkahatchee but is within its flood plain, a so-called Tier II property. The timing was good, however, as land and housing prices will only skyrocket as North Port grows, said Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, voting in favor of the purchase.
North Port, she said, “would have paid for it in the long run.”
Tuesday's deal with the homeowner on Jessamine Avenue was the first of an occupied structure. North Port had taken ownership of another home in a drug forfeiture, then sold it at auction. But this deal is about a greenway plan, fulfilling a consent order.
Still, it didn't sit well with Mayor Debbie McDowell, the lone dissenter at the city's regular meeting via the Zoom video platform, which had a few glitches with taking public comment.
McDowell was upset the city had lost its share of property tax revenue, or about $1,000. But she sounded a heavier note, insisting $212,000 was more wisely spent in bulk purchases, she said.
What happens to the Jessamine home was left unanswered. But the founder of a city nonprofit suggested a nature center or a place for such groups to meet.
“It's the kind of thing other towns have that we don't,” said Barbara Lockhart, founder of The Environmental Conservancy of North Port.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
