Joan Wisell has had water come close to her Dorothy Avenue home in North Port. She loaded sand into a bag Saturday to help block any anticipated flood water from her home.
Tropical storm level winds are a possibility as Hurricane Ian gains strength and makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has called an emergency meeting for Monday to declare a state of emergency regarding Tropical Storm Ian.
The meeting is planned for 8 a.m. at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd, North Port.
On the city's social media page, North Port officials stated Sunday that the are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Ian.
Ian is expected to become a major hurricane early Tuesday as it enters the southeastern Gulf.
The entire state remains at risk, especially the west coast of Florida and the panhandle. The angle of storm approach could mean a larger storm surge threat area along the west coast.
Widespread heavy rain will lead to overland flooding with water possibly lingering for days. Some rivers may reach moderate or major flood stage by next weekend.
As a result, the city may experience tropical storm force winds, sustained at 39-plus mph, as early as Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service reported Sunday that Ian the outer rainbands associated with the storm could begin affecting South Florida on Monday, possibly becoming more frequent on Tuesday.
North Port officials also urged residents to take the time this weekend to prepare themselves.
An emergency kit concept is at https://loom.ly/noyuXqk.
Residents can visit AlertSarasotaCounty.com to get signed up for crucial alerts before, during and after a storm.
There is a information on hurricane preparedness at www.yoursun.com.
