Two contenders had so far filed for the term-limited District 5 commission seat vacated in November by Jill Luke. Both live in Wellen Park. There are several villages, each with an identity, under the Wellen Park umbrella.
A group in the Gran Paradiso neighborhood, the West Villagers for Responsible Government, are in a civil dispute to withdraw Wellen Park from North Port, place 9,000 or so people and 4,500 homes in unincorporated Sarasota County. The de-annexation or "divorce" idea was turned down by city commissioners last year, and rests before a state appeals court in Lakeland.
One candidate for the District 5 seat resides in Gran Paradiso, the other across U.S. 41 in IslandWalk. Both men had opposed the de-annexation movement.
David Pankiw will be profiled next in this series.
Phil Stokes is the current treasurer and a board of directors member of Gran Paradiso Townhomes 1 Association, and current member of the Gran Paradiso board of directors. He also volunteers with the North Port Tax Oversight Advisory Board.
Stokes's resume includes over 35 years in sales, marketing, management, operations and finance, he said.
Commission goals: “Serve as a conduit between our residents and our city government. I see the job as a way to help folks interact with their city, advocate for their wants and needs, and help bring the city together, uniting the new and the old, and assisting building on North Port's vision of family values, healthy environment and fiscal responsibility.
On de-annexation: “The grass is rarely, if ever, greener on the other side. I have always been a person who works within the system to make things better. North Port is a great city, with limitless potential. As we grow from what was a predominantly residential bedroom community to a diverse balanced major Florida city, the struggle to provide for the wants and needs of our citizens, while not taxing them to death, and doing so in a fiscally responsible manner, is the goal. Bringing Wellen Park together with the city will be a major initiative for me.”
On a legacy: “Phil Stokes always worked tirelessly in the best interests of our city and its residents. He listened to the voice of the people, performed his responsibilities diligently, and with tenacity, was always honest, and attempted to build unity. He was a dedicated public servant.”
