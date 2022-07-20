NORTH PORT — Voters meet the two North Port City Commission candidates living in Wellen Park on Thursday.
Phil Stokes and Victor Dobrin answer questions and share their background in a chamber-sponsored forum.
The pair face-off in November, running for Commissioner Jill Luke's District 5 seat, who terms out this cycle. David Pankiw, dropped from the race in June. He also resides in Wellen Park.
The candidate meet and greet starts at 5 p.m. at the North Port AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chandler Blvd. Remarks begin at 6 p.m. The event is streamed on the North Port chamber's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NPACC/, and is broadcast on WKDW radio 97.5 FM.
Pete Emrich, an unopposed District 4 candidate and the city's current mayor, is scheduled to attend as well.
Stokes and Dobrin likely face difficult questioning in the 2-hour event, as both had stirred controversy.
Stokes in June had survived a recall from Wellen Park’s Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association, but resigned within days. He was targeted for “inappropriate behavior” as a POA board member, according to those behind the June 8 recall, that included alleged intimidation of fellow board members and others in the community.
Stokes described the recall as a “character assassination.”
And Dobrin co-founded the West Villagers for Responsible Government, a Wellen Park political committee of locals seeking to shift North Port's western boundary to not include Wellen Park, a de-annexation or “divorce.” North Port's city commission had denied the de-annexation petition in 2020 and the West Villagers group sued.
That issue sits before a state appeals court.
The group in 2021 had also filed a civil suit against Debbie McDowell, who as a North Port commissioner listened in on a virtual meeting closed to the public. That issue could end up before a jury. McDowell was invited to the virtual meeting, she insisted in court filings.
Stokes discusses his professional history in finance, and the de-annexation, he said.
“Why elect (someone) to seat in a city that he wants to leave?” Stokes asked. “I am clearly anti-de-annexation.”
Dobrin positions himself as grateful American exercising his civil liberties. He left communist-ruled Romania after being subjected to “adversity and challenges,” he said of political conditions at that time.
Dobrin is also the homeowner rep on the West Villages Improvement District, Wellen Park's governing unit. He had clashed with those colleagues, who mostly represent Wellen Park's investor and developer interests.
“One issue does not define me as a person,” he said. "I am running for the people of North Port to be better off."
Bill Gunnin, the chamber's executive director, said public forums push beyond slogans and press releases.
“We love these,” he said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.