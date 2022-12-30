NORTH PORT — Another loss courtesy of Hurricane Ian.
The city of North Port skipped its annual Christmas video of Solid Waste division drivers lip-syncing holiday songs while working their routes this year.
Seven years of such entertainment had gained a large public following. The videos viewed on YouTube also made celebrities of the drivers.
“It has kind of taken a life of its own,” North Port’s Solid Waste division spokesperson William Carlson said last year after the release of “Step Into Christmas,” with workers lip-syncing and gyrating to the Elton John holiday classic.
But along came Ian, the disrupter that displaced thousands in Southwest Florida and caused billions in damages.
North Port expended a pot of cash and thousands of worker hours in cleanup from the Sept. 28 storm, Carlson said.
Between debris collection, fixing ruined road overpasses such as ones on West Price Boulevard, felling trees, mopping up and getting garbage schedules in order, there was little time for filming and piecing together short films, he said.
“There simply wasn’t the same energy for our usual lip-sync video,” Carlson said.
North Port’s first holiday video was a team-building exercise. They evolved into must-see performances to portray the workers, their jobs and the department in a different light. It was also a thank you to city residents.
The Solid Waste videos had reached millions worldwide. They earned North Port national awards from the Solid Waste Association of North America and the National Waste & Recycling Association.
The city’s Parks and Recreation division had won similar awards for its “Scoop Scoop Baby” campaign for pet owners to clean up after their dogs. The city also runs instructional videos on water usage and what not to flush down the toilet.
Other than staff time, little money is budgeted for these films.
Solid Waste Division Manager Frank Lama drafted performance outlines, enlisted volunteers, got his team pumped. Drivers costumed and choreographed themselves and memorized song lyrics. Flubbed lines and dance moves were usually tucked into the end of the videos.
Doing so put working people outside of stereotypes, a city spokesman had said.
“They’re our Christmas cards. It’s nice,” Josh Taylor said.
This year’s consolation was a collage of photos and videos of North Port workers. That was introduced by Lama and posted on YouTube. In fact, all of the videos from the previous years can be found on North Port’s YouTube page.
Barring another natural disaster, the city returns next Christmastime with a “better than ever lip-sync video,” Carlson said.
