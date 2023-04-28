NORTH PORT — Standing under a cloudy sky, Alice White welcomed a dozen or so city staff and onlookers to Kirk Park on Friday.
White, North Port's vice mayor and chair of People for Trees, invoked an old saying about how those who plant trees may never live to stand under their shade.
"Planting a tree is a real statement of faith for the future," White said.
That was the Arbor Day spirit that kicked off North Port's annual tree planting program, starting with six new trees around Kirk Park's new playground — three oak trees, two magnolias along with a maple tree.
White herself took part in laying mulch over the first tree, with help from Mayor Barbara Langdon, City Commissioner Phil Stokes and other city officials.
"What a great way to spend a Friday morning," Langdon said in her own remarks.
Langdon and White took time to praise the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Department for their work to promote tree planting across the city, especially in the aftermath of tree losses from Hurricane Ian.
Both officials cited the presence of trees in neighborhoods for soil retention, temperature regulation, scenic beautification and economic development.
"The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago," White said, half-joking. "The second best time is right now."
In recent public meetings, City Manager Jerome Fletcher noted that the city is planning to add a new "natural resources division," which would encompass the existing city arborist as well as a new urban forester.
Fletcher, also present at the Kirk Park ceremony, said city workers are dedicated to helping the city preserve its natural beauty and resilience.
"They are phenomenal," Fletcher said.
Jeff Nelson, the city's Parks and Grounds manager, took time during the ceremony to promote other ongoing projects such as the Bioblitz — a national campaign to preserve pollinating fauna and their habitats — and the city's Nature Walks program.
The next Nature Walk is scheduled for July at Oaks Park on Mandrake Terrace.
"We hope we'll see some folks out there," Nelson said.
Arbor Day was first celebrated in 1872 in Nebraska, where statewide attendees planted approximately 1 million trees in a single day.
President Theodore Roosevelt later issued a proclamation recognizing Arbor Day in 1907. Since then, it has become an informal holiday across the country.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.