NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Schools Police Department, Kiwanis Club of North Port and city of North Port recently recognized students for Doing the Right Thing at the annual banquet at the Morgan Family Center in North Port.

Students were awarded for helping school resource officers with credible threats at schools and in the community, helped suicidal students get professional help, translated to school staff when new displaced students came to North Port schools from Ukraine and served on the safety patrol and in leadership roles in local schools.


   

