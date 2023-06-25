North Port City Commissioner Phil Stokes and North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison congratulate Atwater Elementary School student Claire Drake for being very respectful and helping teachers with the aftercare program at the school.
North Port Police Officer Scott Guzman was the guest speaker who told students he graduated from North Port High School, was part of the Police Explorer Program and was a Do the Right Thing recipient when he was in school.
Atwater Elementary School student Eda Berkay was honored for exhibiting the characteristics of the Atwater motto — H.E.A.R.T. Hard working, Empathetic, Active Learner, Respectful and Trustworthy. She was joined by North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and commissioners Debbie McDowell and Phil Stokes.
Atwater Elementary School student Dominic Lopez smiles after receiving a certificate from North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison and Chris Morales, deputy police chief. He was nominated because he cares about his peers and watches out for the little kids.
Collin Hollister, an Atwater Elementary School student, was honored by North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison for being a great student and friend to those around him and helping at the school without being asked by his teacher.
North Port High School student Christie Labossiere was a top winner of the Do the Right Thing award for volunteering her time in the school resource office mastering the camera equipment to assists the SRO’s in identifying students and solving cases. She maintains a 4.1 grade point average.
Students who received the Do the Right Thing award lined up so their parents could take their picture.
North Port High School student Christie Labossiere was a top winner of the Do the Right Thing award for volunteering her time in the school resource office mastering the camera equipment to assists the SRO’s in identifying students and solving cases. She maintains a 4.1 grade point average.
NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Schools Police Department, Kiwanis Club of North Port and city of North Port recently recognized students for Doing the Right Thing at the annual banquet at the Morgan Family Center in North Port.
Students were awarded for helping school resource officers with credible threats at schools and in the community, helped suicidal students get professional help, translated to school staff when new displaced students came to North Port schools from Ukraine and served on the safety patrol and in leadership roles in local schools.
