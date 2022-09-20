NORTH PORT — North Port Art Center staff celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Friday to honor the artist of the new mural on the outside of the building.
Laura Pucci is an art teacher at Port Charlotte Middle School.
Pucci, with the help of several students from North Port High School and Port Charlotte Middle School, created the mural over the past several months.
The flowers used in the mural include Florida tickseed — Florida's state wildflower, also known as coreopsis — along with sunshine mimosa, pointed blue-eyed grass and hibiscus. The flower patterns wrap around two walls on the outside of the building facing North Port Boulevard.
"I wanted to depict native flora in this pop-art style mural," Pucci said. "The project was designed to be an artistic experience for young aspiring artists."
Pucci is an award-winning educator and artist. She resides in North Port, where she served on the North Port Art Advisory Board and then the North Port Art Center’s board of directors.
The art center’s mural is the first public project of what they hope to be many.
A second ribbon cutting took place at the front of the art center, where a new garden has been planted courtesy of People for Trees, Florida Native Plant Society and the North Port High School Co-Existence Club.
"This garden is in its infancy," said Alice White, founder of People for Trees, a nonprofit with a mission to create awareness about Florida's native trees. "It's a reminder of the beautiful place we live. Many provided sweat equity to make the garden come to life."
