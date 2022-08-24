NORTH PORT — In a year where Ukraine is under attack, more than 150 people gathered Wednesday to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.
Daria Tomashosky, president of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, said she was pleased with the support from the community at the solemn ceremony in front of North Port City Hall.
"It was phenomenal," Tomashosky said. "More people than I expected."
While the people of Ukraine celebrate Aug. 24 as the day of their independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, this year's celebration is muted by the Russian invasion and occupation of the country, which began Feb. 24 and has led to widespread destruction and the deaths of 29,587 people as of Wednesday, according to Reuters news service.
Tomashosky brought copies of an anthem for everyone to sing at the event. She also brought copies in English explaining what the song meant.
The song was "Oj U Luzi Chervona Kalyna" which translates to "Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow."
"This song was a beloved anthem for the Ukrainian Sich riflemen in World War II," Tomashosky said. "The lyrics start with the sadness of Ukraine as a bent viburnum (a flowering landscape shrub) and end with a confident statement — Ukraine will be cheered up and viburnum raised."
In attendance were City Commissioners Alice White and Jill Luke as well as Mayor Pete Emrich and City Manager Jerome Fletcher.
Emrich read a proclamation on behalf of the commission recognizing Ukrainian Independence Day and supporting the country’s sovereignty.
"With having a huge Ukrainian population of citizens within our community, it is vital to ensure to them our solidarity in the struggles they face," Emrich said after the ceremony. "Families have been separated from each other throughout these horrible times in their homeland and we recognize those hardships and pray for peace beside them."
Fletcher said it was encouraging to see such an impressive turnout, which may have been the "largest in the event’s history."
"The resolve of the Ukrainian people, including those who are a part of our North Port community, is stronger than ever during this challenging time, and the city stands united with them in their desire for peace and freedom," Fletcher stated in an email.
Commissioner Jill Luke compared Wednesday's event to America's Fourth of July. Ukrainians, she said, "are fighting for democracy … for the entire globe. You're reminded of and fearful for what's going on in their country."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.