NORTH PORT — They raised their champagne glasses and toasted a milestone for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: A new home for the organization.
Sandwiched between the North Port Moose Lodge and Family Table, the chamber's newly purchased office is at 14904 Tamiami Trail in North Port. However, it will take a year to complete the renovations on the $400,000 building before the chamber can move in.
"We are happy to be back along U.S. 41," said Bill Gunnin, executive director. "We have wanted a space here for a long time."
The chamber is currently renting space on North Sumter Boulevard. Prior to that, the office was along Tamiami Trail in a strip plaza near Wendy's and Sumter Boulevard.
"We bought land, but it ended up being sold, and Dollar General was built there," said longtime member, former city commissioner and Realtor Tony Gustitus. "We looked around for years for a building that would suit the chamber. I'm glad we finally found one. This city needs a chamber that is front and center."
Immediate past president Dave Roth said it's a dream come true after more than 20 years.
"As the president, this is really something I wanted to do," he said. "COVID was bad and impacted Matt Dill's presidency (2019-2020). We moved forward and were able to sign for the new building."
Roth said the chamber is in the "best financial shape ever" with a huge infusion of new active and supportive members.
Roth said the chamber needs to have fundraisers similar to the Englewood Chamber's Manasota Mystique event held annually to raise money for the building fund. Through the efforts of the Manasota Mystique committee, the Englewood Chamber was able to pay off and burn their mortgage in about 10 years.
"We are going to blow the doors off of Manasota Mystique," joked Roth, who is also a member of that chamber. "We could not have found a better situation for us as the building currently has two tenants that will remain there and pay our mortgage until our current lease expires.
"The building checked off all of the boxes of our needs for the future. This is something we can all be very proud of getting accomplished."
The office has space for a community room, Gunnin said.
Incoming president Kelly Louke was also excited about the new digs, adding North Port is 100 square miles and one of the largest cities in Florida with a population of more than 77,000. That population was much smaller when she moved here and built her first home in 1992.
"I would like to continue bringing in new businesses as chamber members continue to grow and up-and-coming younger business owners lay a strong foundation for our youth, who will be the next leaders in our community," she said. "I love this city."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.