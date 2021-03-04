The North Port Chamber of Commerce Leadership Group hosted a “Scavenger Hunt” for members of the North Port Young Professionals club last week.
Participants visited up to 25 local businesses, did some networking, took photos and uploaded them via an app.
Prizes were given out to winners who visited the most businesses during the week-long event.
A finale and prize giveaway took place on Thursday at Beef ‘O’Brady’s in North Port.
The party had a St. Patrick’s Day theme.
Prizes included gift cards and gift certificates from area businesses — and of course — boxes of Lucky Charms cereal.
For more information on the North Port Young Professionals club, search for the group on Facebook, or visit northportyp.com.
