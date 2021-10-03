Members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce learned a few Hawaiian dances at their recent installation banquet and luau at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
While the evening ended with a fire dancer, some local business owners danced to "Who Let the Dogs Out" at the 35th annual event.
The Big Bird award was given by Dave Roth to longtime member and Realtor Tony Gustitus. Roth said after thinking about how much help he received during his year as president and Gustitus was among those whose name rose to the top.
"Tony went above and beyond to help with the new building," Roth said. "The building checked off all the boxes of our needs for the future. This is something we can all be very proud of getting accomplished."
The chamber recently bought a $380,000 building on Tamiami Trail, near the North Port Moose Lodge and the Family Table. Roth thanked Sharma Bachan of Busey Bank helping with the sale. He said the chamber has to have several fundraisers similar to Englewood Chamber's Manasota Mystique which was so successful they raised enough money to "burn the mortgage."
Roth said the board members spent more than 900 hours this fiscal year attending meetings, networking, doing ribbon cuttings and fundraising. He thanked Bill Gunnin, the executive director, and the chamber staff Denise Berg and Emily Shaw and said it was a pleasure working with them during his presidency.
"Although this past year was yet another year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, our chamber was able to experience exceptional growth and prosperity," he said. "I had several personal goals I wanted to see happen … and the board members, we accomplished a great many of them. We have the highest membership ever. We are in the best financial shape ever and we have a huge infusions of your members who are very active and supportive of our chamber and making the future brighter and stronger than ever."
The board including Roth, incoming president Kelly Louke, Matt Dill, Ed Hill, Whitney Stetler, Kelly Johnson, Sharon Matthews, Frank Gailer, Gustitus, Carole Holden, Mike Juaire, Ed Rinkewich, Amy Schuldt, Debbie Snowden, Ray Witkowski, were installed by North Port Mayor Jill Luke.
Louke then addressed the crowd calling herself a "chamber cheerleader." She said the North Port Area Chamber is considered "the best" chamber around.
"At the top of our cheering pyramid, is our exceptional leadership," she said. "Our next tier is our membership, and the base is our Chamber Champions, the area businesses that have pledged their financial and volunteer support. This structure has allowed us to deal successful with the pandemic that has hit Florida especially hard and remains a cause for concern."
She said some of the popular parts of the chamber include Leadership North Port, lunch and learn workshops, business afterhours, breakfast club networking events, The Summer "Bill board campaign," the Thirty-minute Business Spotlight Show on WKDW 97.5FM and "Let's Chat with Bill" every Friday morning.
"I would say, the sky is the limit," she said. "But if we continue to work together, we can go past the sky and reach for the stars."
