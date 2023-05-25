Nick Caracci and Brian Gowdown, of CF Movers, a member business of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, move some of the chamber's display racks out of the old offices off Sumter Boulevard on Thursday morning.
With his desk already loaded on the moving truck, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin conducts an online meeting with his laptop propped on a cardboard box Thursday morning. It was moving day Thursday for the chamber offices.
Nick Caracci and Brian Gowdown, of CF Movers, a member business of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, move some of the chamber's display racks out of the old offices off Sumter Boulevard on Thursday morning.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
With his desk already loaded on the moving truck, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin conducts an online meeting with his laptop propped on a cardboard box Thursday morning. It was moving day Thursday for the chamber offices.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Nick Caracci, of CF Movers, loads boxes onto a dolly Thursday at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
NORTH PORT — You expect to be among the community's movers and shakers when you hang out with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
On Thursday, it was mainly movers.
The chamber staff is on the move, changing their address from its five-year home off Sumter Boulevard to their new offices at 14140 Tamiami Trail.
Chamber leaders hope this location with frontage on busy U.S. 41 will be their "forever home," since they purchased the building — the former Moody Agency insurance office (it was also Core Mortgage Financial) — next to the Family Table Restaurant.
It's the first time the North Port Chamber has owned its own offices.
The chamber made the purchase in August 2021, and has used the time to raise funds and renovate the new building, said Bill Gunnin, the chamber's executive director.
While there is still lots of work to do at the new place, this week was moving week, so Gunnin, along with office administrator Denise Berg and membership coordinator Emily Shaw, boxed up their office supplies, community guides and everything else and began the move.
The received lots of help, especially with the big stuff, from the professional staff of North Port Chamber members CF Moving.
During the move this week and most of next week, the chamber offices will be closed. However, the office will reopen at the Tamiami Trail location at 9 a.m. June 1.
The chamber is still raising funds for the new building and the renovation costs, which were increased by damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.