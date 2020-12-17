North Port chamber's best of the best, event honors winners

NORTH PORT — The best of the best was Friday's theme at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Awards Luncheon.
The event at Plantation Golf & Country Club capped a tough year for business owners and their workers, many vowing to push into 2021 with a positive outlook.
“From a chamber standpoint, we've had a pretty good year … in this strange year,” chamber president Dave Roth said.
Chamber committees sorting through best-of the-year nominees brought their choices to membership Friday.
Those winners included:
• Rookies of the year: Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Home-based business: Gale West, Your Health Consultant
• Nonprofit organization: Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club
• Small business: The Axe Haus
• Medium business: Epiphany Health
• Large business: Coldwell Banker/Sunstar Realty
• Big business: Olde World Restaurant
• Fishermen's Village was honored with the 2020 Frosty Award for best holiday displays.
You Should Know
Event details and chamber updates are at northportareachamber.com. The chamber's 35th annual meeting and State of the City luncheon is planned for Jan. 21.
