NORTH PORT — North Port changed its leadership Saturday.
The City Hall event rolled along for more than 75 minutes to include: a tribute and key to the city to long-serving Commissioner Vanessa Carusone; an emotional send-off to former Commissioner Chris Hanks; releasing official Nov. 3 election results; and the oaths of office to a couple of newcomers and the city's former mayor.
Newly elected commissioners David Iannotti, District 1, and Barbara Langdon, District 2, thanked family, friends and supporters, and to those watching on the city's virtual platform.
Mayor Debbie McDowell, District 3, added her sentiments from home, as she had observed COVID-19 protocols.
“It's certainly an honor, almost surreal,” Iannotti said of taking his place at the dais. “It brings the gravity of the office into sharp focus.”
Langdon added that she would “do the best job for the city.”
McDowell tearfully thanked her parents, her sons and husband, along with those giving her an overwhelming win.
"Today we celebrate," she said. "Tomorrow we roll up our sleeves and get to work."
It was in naming North Port's vice mayor, however, that the pleasantries stumbled. After Jill Luke was elevated from vice mayor to mayor in a unanimous vote, debate arose over her successor.
McDowell, mayor in the last year, was nominated by Luke and seconded by Iannotti. Langdon, however, had nominated Commissioner Pete Emrich for the role. Iannotti, Luke and McDowell carried the 3-2 vote.
Emrich afterward waved off the perceived slight.
“No big deal,” he said.
The new North Port commission's first full meeting is Nov. 24. Proceedings start at 6 p.m., and are expected to include talks on replacing former City Manager Pete Lear whose last day was Friday.
