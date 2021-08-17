NORTH PORT — With COVID-19 case numbers on the rise, the city of North Port has made some changes in procedure to keep staff safe and reduce the spread of the virus.
People doing business with the city's Building, Utilities, Code Enforcement, and Planning/Zoning Division services should make an appointment by calling 941-429-7044.
"We strongly encourage customers to make an appointment for services," city officials stated Tuesday. "Customers who arrive without an appointment will be asked to wait outside of City Hall until a time slot is available. Scheduling an appointment ensures you are seen at a scheduled time with a shorter wait.
"Please do not arrive more than five minutes early for your appointment. Also, we strongly encourage the use of a mask. For your protection and ours," the message states.
You can pick up, drop off permits at the Utilities drive-thru or use the 24/7, secure drop-box located near the Utilities drive-thru. Before picking up a permit you must make a payment then schedule a pick-up time. Send an email to bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com, or call 941-429-7044.
Make payments for Utilities at the drive-thru without an appointment, or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/Utilities for electronic bill payments, checking water/sewer availability at a specific property, information on backflow testing, and changing account information.
If you require in-person assistance, please call 941-429-7044 to make an appointment.
Please drop off packages at the Utilities drive-thru, or leave larger packages near the front doors of City Hall.
