INDIANAPOLIS — For 31 years, the Children’s Community Clothing Closet served thousands of North Port kids giving school uniforms, prom dresses, toys, diapers and clothing.

On Thursday, at the Kiwanis International Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Kiwanis Club of North Port received the silver award for the Children’s Closet Signature Project, which is second place out of 414 entries. It is the most Signature Projects entries ever in international competition.

The Clothes Closet is operated by the Kiwanis Club of North Port through a partnership with the city of North Port. Closet organizer Elaine Allen-Emrich went to Indianapolis to accept the award. Allen-Emrich is a longtime writer for The Daily Sun.

The program was created after a Kiwanis Club member saw children at Glenallen Elementary School with ripped clothing and torn sneakers.

Former Social Services Manager Zulma Solero allowed the club to store gently used clothing and give it out on Thursdays and Saturdays to families at the city’s old Social Services building.

This year, the Kiwanis Club of North Port entered the Children’ Community Clothing Closet in the Florida Kiwanis Signature Project competition.


A Signature Project is a recurring program a club does that impacts a community, strengthens membership and provides partnerships in the city.

Earlier this year, the Kiwanis Club of North Port won first place in the Signature Project for Florida for clubs with 27 members or less.

Then the Children’s Closet Signature Project made it into the top 10 at the international level.

The Closet also helps foster families.

The Children’s Closet is opening June 25 at Sam Shapos Way, off North Port Boulevard in North Port, for any families who need clothing. There will be giveaways including free children’s screenings, books, small toys, school uniforms, scrubs for adults, and some new clothing.

