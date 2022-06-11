Elaine Allen-Emrich accepts the Kiwanis International’s Silver Award in the Signature Project Contest on behalf of the North Port Kiwanis at the organization’s convention this week in Indiana. The club won for its Clothes Closet project.
Elaine Allen-Emrich accepts the Kiwanis International’s Silver Award in the Signature Project Contest on behalf of the North Port Kiwanis at the organization’s convention this week in Indiana. The club won for its Clothes Closet project.
photo PROVIDED
The awards presentation at the Kiwanis International Convention included information about the North Port Kiwanis Club's Clothes Closet, which won the silver award.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The awards presentation at the Kiwanis International Convention included information about the North Port Kiwanis Club's Clothes Closet, which won the silver award.
INDIANAPOLIS — For 31 years, the Children’s Community Clothing Closet served thousands of North Port kids giving school uniforms, prom dresses, toys, diapers and clothing.
On Thursday, at the Kiwanis International Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Kiwanis Club of North Port received the silver award for the Children’s Closet Signature Project, which is second place out of 414 entries. It is the most Signature Projects entries ever in international competition.
The Clothes Closet is operated by the Kiwanis Club of North Port through a partnership with the city of North Port. Closet organizer Elaine Allen-Emrich went to Indianapolis to accept the award. Allen-Emrich is a longtime writer for The Daily Sun.
The program was created after a Kiwanis Club member saw children at Glenallen Elementary School with ripped clothing and torn sneakers.
Former Social Services Manager Zulma Solero allowed the club to store gently used clothing and give it out on Thursdays and Saturdays to families at the city’s old Social Services building.
This year, the Kiwanis Club of North Port entered the Children’ Community Clothing Closet in the Florida Kiwanis Signature Project competition.
A Signature Project is a recurring program a club does that impacts a community, strengthens membership and provides partnerships in the city.
Earlier this year, the Kiwanis Club of North Port won first place in the Signature Project for Florida for clubs with 27 members or less.
Then the Children’s Closet Signature Project made it into the top 10 at the international level.
The Closet also helps foster families.
The Children’s Closet is opening June 25 at Sam Shapos Way, off North Port Boulevard in North Port, for any families who need clothing. There will be giveaways including free children’s screenings, books, small toys, school uniforms, scrubs for adults, and some new clothing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.