 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

North Port Chorale prepares for its first revue

New artistic director looking to highlight the classics of musical theater

  • 0
Rehearsal

Paul D. Webster Greene leads members of the North Port Chorale in rehearsal, preparing for the upcoming Rodgers and Hammerstein Tribute revue.

 PHOTOS PROVIDED BY JOANI POTVIN

NORTH PORT — After months of hibernation, the North Port Chorale is planning to mark a springtime revival with their first revue performance.

Paul D. Webster Greene, the Chorale’s new artistic director, said that the upcoming tribute medley to the works of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein should hit a chord with local audiences.


Concert time

The North Port Chorale sings during a concert for the recent Christmas season.

Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred