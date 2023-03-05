North Port Chorale prepares for its first revue

NORTH PORT — After months of hibernation, the North Port Chorale is planning to mark a springtime revival with their first revue performance.
Paul D. Webster Greene, the Chorale’s new artistic director, said that the upcoming tribute medley to the works of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein should hit a chord with local audiences.
“They never go out of style,” Greene said before Monday’s rehearsal.
While the Chorale has plenty of experience with concerts, the medley performance in April will include musical numbers from plays like “The Sound of Music,” “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma!” complete with dancing and stage direction.
Greene, who joined as the artistic director in January, said it was exciting to put his previous expertise to work with the Chorale. The Fort Myers resident worked in professional theater back in Massachusetts for roughly 40 years, while also serving as a church music minister.
After directing two concerts for the Chorale late last year, Greene said that he felt inspired to shepherd the group into the theater side of musical theater.
“I can do it all — the staging, the music, the choreography,” Greene said.
Among the popular numbers of the shows selected, Greene said that he is particularly looking forward to the Chorale’s rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical “Carousel.”
Joani Povtin, the Chorale’s marketing and community outreach director, said that the group’s members are eager to be branching out from standing and singing concerts to theatre-style numbers.
“I’m learning an awful about staging,” she said.
Greene said that the revue will also be a chance to celebrate the Chorale bouncing back from interruptions due to COVID-19. Membership has climbed back to 46 people, not counting three musicians for musical support.
“They’re excited to come to rehearsal,” he added.
Those interested in seeing a preview of the April Revue can attend the upcoming Adult Student Show at the North Port Adult Center, which the Chorale is participating in at the non-profit monthly partner. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
The North Port Chorale’s Tribute to the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein will be presented at 7 p.m. on April 1 at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
