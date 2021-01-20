NORTH PORT — Doors are open. But don't expect a personalized touch soon at North Port city hall or at the neighboring police station.
City hall and non-emergency police services are in lockdown following "recent spikes in local COVID-19 numbers", according to a statement by the city. Minimal services were to protect workers from infecting one another and to keep the public safe, a spokesperson on Wednesday said of the precautions.
North Port city hall had shutdown twice since August due to the coronavirus. It remains in lockdown, though most services are online, can be placed in a city hall dropbox or handled at a drive-thru window.
Commission meetings were resumed late last year, with yellow tape roping off seating to meet social-distancing guidelines. Code enforcement, special and board meetings, however, had been cancelled this month.
Lockdown measures at city hall and next door at the police station meant things such as background fingerprinting to visiting with commissioners were off the menu, as workers from senior management through the ranks are working remotely or have isolated after testing for COVID-19, staff related to The Daily Sun on Wednesday.
“City clerk and city attorney offices are working remotely,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “In addition, we have a skeleton crew physically in the building in other departments as well. The goal is to reduce the risk and make sure we can continue to operate as a government.”
And while public offices are closed or have limited access, business during the coronavirus had boomed in North Port. North Port’s rapid buildout in 2020 included some 1,543 single-family home permits — likely to hit 1,700 by year’s end — apartment or multi-family permits, either under construction or planned, for instance. That was a record.
There’s an assisted-living complex alongside a Florida Cancer Specialists complex near city hall, a Hampton Inn & Suites, a Chase Bank, more retail at the West Villages Marketplace, and numerous other projects popping up across town, according to city data.
The only upside to the coronavirus, if such things exist, is that North Port in recent years had increased its online services, which included permitting, submitting plans and paying bills. A Sarasota County motor vehicles office at city hall had also closed early in the pandemic.
Still, North Port's precautions reflect what's happening statewide: To date some 24,500 COVID-19-related deaths had occurred since March, nearly 400 non-residents. And some 1.6 million Floridians had tested positive in that same period.
The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County had on its website posted daily coronavirus vaccine availability counts and registration opportunities. Health-care workers and those 65 and up are urged to register. Those details are at sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
City Mayor Jill Luke appreciated lockdown precautions, which also meant no visiting hours at her second-floor office.
“I won't be bringing anyone (there) for the time being,” she said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
