NORTH PORT — North Port is closer to a replacement for Pete Lear, the former city manager.
A Texas headhunting firm had interviewed city commissioners and other leadership and was preparing a recruitment brochure. City commissioners review and tweak that document on April 27.
That information will be used in a search to replace Lear, who left in November. He was accused of misconduct with a female subordinate and left voluntarily with severance pay.
The city's assistant city manager, Jason Yarborough, was named interim until a replacement is picked. The job pays about $160,000. Yarborough had shown interest in pursuing the job.
“I’m here to serve the (city) commission and the community, whether interim or permanent (city manager),” he had said earlier.
Lear was North Port's finance director before he was picked by commissioners to replace Jonathan Lewis, appointed as Sarasota County administrator in January 2018. Lear last year went on leave after admitting to a sexual relationship with a city employee. A Fort Myers firm compiled a report and turned that over to commissioners, who voted 3-2 to keep Lear. He later resigned.
Texas firm Strategic Government Resources has a contract capped at $45,000 to secure a candidate list, which commissioners narrow and have the final say in hiring. City managers average 3-6 years in their jobs. That executive search could run through early summer, Mayor Jill Luke said; she had met online with Strategic Government Resources to list the qualifications necessary to run North Port.
“We need a professional city manager with experience, credentials and is detailed, who will roll up their sleeves and work,” Luke said, adding that candidates should expect to address the city's Unified Land Development Code guidebook, now years behind, septic-to-sewer and the Warm Mineral Springs funding debate.
“I was worried about the calamities of the last year,” Luke said, “but I've been assured (professional city managers) are a different breed.”
