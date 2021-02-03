North Port city manager's job discussed today, hiding in plain sight?

NORTH PORT — Has North Port’s next city manager been hiding in plain sight?
That question may be answered Thursday, as Commissioner Debbie McDowell will pursue the idea of hiring Jason Yarborough, who has been interim city manager since November. He was an assistant city manager for two years.
McDowell placed Yarborough’s possible promotion on the agenda. She would need three of four votes, as a fifth vote left with the resignation of Commissioner David Iannotti in November. His replacement will be determined by a special March 9 election.
Yarborough had served under former City Manager Pete Lear. Lear was investigated for possible contract violations over an office romance with a city hall subordinate. He left the job in November. Julianna Bellia, the city’s Public Works Department director, filled in until Yarborough was named as interim.
Commissioners at that meeting also wanted an executive headhunter to seek a permanent replacement. A $45,000 spending cap was set.
Money would be saved with Yarborough’s hiring, however, McDowell will argue. She had earlier made the same suggestion, but the others voted that down.
“Let’s start clear and clean,” Mayor Jill Luke this week said.
McDowell on Wednesday stood firm.
“If the commission decides yes,” she added, “then we save taxpayers about $45,000. If they say no, we continue forward. We’ll see what happens.”
Yarborough, 51, said: “I’m here to serve the (city) commission and the community, whether interim or permanent (city manager).”
