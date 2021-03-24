NORTH PORT — The agenda item was buried nearly four hours into Tuesday's City Commission meeting.
But when Clerk Heather Taylor's annual job evaluation arose about 9:20 p.m., things became tense.
Following glowing City Commission feedback since her promotion from interim clerk to the $115,000 job last year, and some discussion of a whether or not a pay raise was appropriate, it was time for Taylor to read public comments that were sent to commissioners.
Resident feedback is normally about the topics at hand. Most of it suggests the writer's take on managing city affairs. It is Taylor's job to read those comments.
But Tuesday's comments accused the clerk of mismanagement of her department, and accusing her of having an office romance with a married city worker.
One commenter, former assistant clerk Laura Reed, urged commissioners to fire her one-time boss.
Reed's own job with the Clerk's Office was eliminated in pandemic-related budget cuts. She accused Taylor of engaging in "illicit activity during regular work hours at city hall." Reed also stated Taylor took credit for budget tracking in the clerk's office that Reed created. She stated that while claiming the office was being frugal during the pandemic, Taylor "purchased a $2,000 desk for herself during the shutdown."
Taylor read the comments verbatim.
When she was finished, Mayor Jill Luke allowed Taylor to read a statement. Taylor said she had been "defending herself from the same unfounded accusations for nearly a year," and did not want to rebut each individual claim.
Taylor responded, reading from a statement, “I will continue to answer any questions Commission may have regarding these accusations but it is unwarranted stress to me, to the city and to the staff in my department for me to continue going down the same rabbit hole.
“It is my job to make decisions in the best interest of my department and the city, and I cannot be successful in doing that if I continue to place so much into the things I cannot change. Thank you for allowing me to speak.”
Taylor on Wednesday said whistleblower allegations were investigated by the Human Resources office and were determined as unfounded. Her duties include reading public feedback at commission hearings, which she does methodically to avoid word stumbles, she said recently.
But this was different, as Taylor read accusations about her to the commissioners, her bosses.
“My mother told me that life isn't always fair,” Taylor said Wednesday, adding if a public comment was about her robbing a bank, “I guess I'd have to read that too.”
Taylor's evaluation was otherwise ordinary, with four commissioners providing positive feedback. Newly elected Commissioner Alice White didn't submit an evaluation, as she was elected March 9 to fill the District 1 seat vacated by former Commissioner David Iannotti. The other commissioners submitted their evaluations in January.
Taylor recommended that she not get a raise this year. Commissioners agreed to accept the evaluation, with no raise. The vote was unanimous.
“From my vantage point, you have a done a great job managing your department, team and the overall responsibilities of your department,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell wrote.
Reed could not be reached immediately Wednesday.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
