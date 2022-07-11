NORTH PORT — The city will assist in a statewide policing conference this week.
The three-day event in Sarasota is co-hosted by the North Port Police Department, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Long Boat Key police and the Sarasota Police Department.
It is for the Florida Chapter of the F.B.I. National Academy Associates. Its purpose is training and networking, according to the nonprofit’s website.
North Port has two recent graduates of the F.B.I. National Academy — Gary Arsenault and Scott King.
The conference, which runs through Wednesday, is to absorb the newest in cop work. There are local tours and outings, as well. It is the nonprofit’s 75-year anniversary.
There are also some hands-on activities.
“Yes, there are some fun things too,” North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said of the three days.
Florida graduates of the FBI National Academy met in May, 1947, in Lakeland to convene the first Florida Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates. Inspector Fred Manning of the Miami Police Department was appointed temporary president. The Florida Chapter was certified on Jan. 1, 1951. The first statewide training conference was in Daytona Beach.
When Arsenault left for the FBI National Academy, he knew that in 10 weeks he’d learn the latest in crime fighting. He also expected a lot of exercise and days of testing and training.
The Academy in Quantico, Virginia, delivered, Arsenault told The Daily Sun upon returning in 2019. He was one of 250 cops selected for the Academy’s winter session. Police from 46 states attended, 12 from Florida.
His biggest takeaway?
“That I can pick up my phone and call anyone who was in my class,” he said.
Costs to North Port this week were salaries for staff attending the conference. All other expenses were covered by the national organization, Taylor said.
“The value of interacting with other agencies and learning from each other will be a very positive experience for all involved,” North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell said.
