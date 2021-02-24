NORTH PORT — Pending an emergency COVID-19 declaration closing city hall, North Port code hearings resume this Thursday.
Violators in a court-like setting face Hearing Officer James E. Toale, who’s looking at 10 pages of backlogged cases when things get rolling at 9 a.m.
The ultimate goal isn’t fining property owners, but correcting code violations, said Kevin Raducci, North Port’s Code Enforcement division manager.
“The last thing we want to do is take (violators) to court. We’re not about fining … rather fixing, trying to work with people.”
Although one case on Thursday is about someone’s birds making “excessive and unnecessary noise,” and another repeat violator facing $100,000 in fines for a debris-strewn house, many agenda items are about trees and shrubs. Violators got gigged for chopping trees without permits, for example, others for wild vegetation.
Complaints about overgrown or impinging growth are usually about bushes and trees on vacant parcels encroaching on developed property. Ticketed owners usually comply and things are fine, Raducci said.
North Port city hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Code hearings start at 9 a.m. Social distancing is enforced.
