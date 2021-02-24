NORTH PORT — Not now, thanks.
That was Tuesday's message, as city commissioners decided against adding fees on some services.
Commissioners had reviewed and discussed a finance report about alternative revenue sources, or added fees on some services. The report also compared fees in surrounding cities and unincorporated Sarasota County.
But when talk on alternative revenue sources ended at Tuesday's late commission hearing, the consensus was a unanimous “no.”
“Maybe something we (could) push off for a year,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said. “It's a tool in the toolbox. But I don't think right now is the time.”
The topic arose last year as North Port underwent sharp cuts in shared taxes and other resources as the pandemic froze tourism and closed businesses. North Port chopped more than $4 million in spending as the 2020-21 budget was constructed.
Alternative revenue sources are fees added to services such as water and sewer or electricity. It is akin to the fee paid for using a credit card.
North Port, for example, adds 2% in fees to electric bills. Venice and Sarasota get the state-allowed full 10%. Florida allows towns and counties to collect up to 10% on some services. Other examples included small extra fees on things like propane and other fuels that are allowed by state law.
A fee bump would add millions to North Port's treasury, commissioners were told. North Port also collects nearly $1 million this year from Florida Power & Light from what are called franchise fees.
Acting City Manager Jason Yarborough on Tuesday insisted that North Port had no wiggle room on finances. He warned that if North Port again raids its rainy-day funds to balance the budget, it could risk credit “consequences,” in fact.
But Commissioner Barbara Langdon countered that North Port needs budgets before asking taxpayers for more money.
“It's got to be late at night, because I'm agreeing with Commissioner Langdon,” Vice Mayor Pete Emrich joked. “This city needs to grab a hold of its belt loops … and tighten things up.”
North Port this budget cycle had a $50 million general fund budget, with $150 million in total spending. Fiscal budgets run Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. North Port begins the 2021-2022 budgeting cycle in late March. Leadership supplies its costs and plans; commissioners vote on a final package. Public hearings are in the process.
“This item, I think, is the wrong direction,” West Villages' resident Victor Dobrin said of possible fee hikes.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.