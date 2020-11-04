NORTH PORT — Commissioners tasked with replacing City Manager Pete Lear will explore paying his temporary substitute some extra cash.
But already there are obstacles — two commissioners are skeptical of Juliana Bellia's temporary salary hike, according to the pair. That item and the hunt for a new city manager come under discussion starting at 1 p.m. Thursday at a special meeting.
As a 40-year staffer, Bellia is the city's Public Works Department director. She was named acting city manager in late October as commissioners debated Lear's exit package. Lear is a 12-year city worker and former finance director named to the administrator's job in 2017. He went on involuntary paid leave in July after details of a workplace affair surfaced. Following a two-month investigation, commissioners in a 3-2 vote returned Lear to his job. The city commission and Lear have since agreed to a separation deal.
In another 3-2 vote on Oct. 27, Bellia would work under Lear through Nov. 13. His last day is Nov. 27. His exit package is worth $141,000, which has salary, accrued time and a 4-month insurance buyout. Commissioner Vanessa Carusone made the move to slide Bellia into the acting city manager's role.
Mayor Debbie McDowell and Vice Mayor Jill Luke counter-moved Carusone to have Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough in the interim role. Yarborough worked in that role during the two months Lear was suspended, the pair argued. Yarborough's annual salary is $126,000.
Thursday will be about compromise … or finding that third vote, McDowell said.
“Acting city manager isn't even in her job description,” McDowell said of Bellia. “We have an assistant city manager who's hired to fill vacancies. Now we've upset another entire department (Public Works). I'm kind of confused on this myself.”
But getting consensus on Bellia's pay promises debate, as the commission is four members through Nov. 14. On that Saturday, McDowell joins newcomers David Iannotti and Barbara Langdon, the trio elected in Tuesday's races. Pete Emrich and Luke have two remaining years as commissioners.
Bellia as Public Works director is paid $128,000 per year. Lear's salary is about $163,000. Bellia's temporary compensation is discussed Thursday.
“An acting (city manager) position usually doesn't come with a pay increase,” Luke argued. “Jason (Yarborough) didn't get one for two months … and he had the credentials.”
The process, city spokesman Josh Taylor said, is goverment doing its job. "We'll see how this plays out.”
Voters decide
Aside from choosing a new commission, North Porters Tuesday voted to eliminate the deputy clerk's position, currently vacant and a chartered position, 61% to 39%, and approved a measure to renew commission authority which allows for conditional property tax exemptions for new or existing business expansions, 68% to 32%.
City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
