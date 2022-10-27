NORTH PORT — The City Commission has once again voted to deny a petition for the de-annexation of the West Villages area from North Port city limits.
The Commission had previously voted to deny the petition in April of 2021. Following a lawsuit by West Villagers for Responsible Government, a state circuit judge quashed the City Commission's motion to do so.
The city appealed the ruling to a state appeals court, where a three-judge panel upheld the ruling of Circuit Judge Hunter Carrol.
The ruling, city commissioners said at the meeting, essentially erased the motion from the legal record and put the situation back where it was in April of last year.
Public comment at the Commission's special meeting Thursday morning went on for roughly 90 minutes. Voices both for and against de-annexation took turns one after the other.
John Meisel, chairman of West Villagers for Responsible Government, referred to Carroll's ruling during his comment period.
The ruling, he said, indicated that the West Villages/Wellen Park area was geographically isolated from the rest of North Port by the Myakka River and should be considered an "enclave."
"The mere existence of an enclave qualifies it for contraction," Meisel said, adding that the City Commission should allow a referendum of local residents to ultimately decide the issue.
That sentiment was shared by Jerome Boitano, who moved to the West Villages area in 2021.
"Let the chips fall where they may," Boitano said.
Other local residents, like Jim Cranston, argued that the interruption of government services and operating in unincorporated Sarasota County would result in logistical and financial hardship.
"They have said life will be better without connections to North Port," Cranston said during public comment. "This is malfeasance and misinformation."
Gran Paradiso resident Kevin Shaughnessy also spoke against de-annexation, arguing that relations between locals and the city government have greatly improved in the past few years.
"I see that action, those conversations," Shaughnessy said.
Carroll's ruling from last year noted that state law on municipal borders was focused on what is "feasible." In this context, "feasible" means whether or not it can be physically done, rather than whether or not it would be economically or logistically easier or harder.
The City Commission noted that their attorneys have interpreted Carrol's ruling to mean that they must go into specific detail about the issues that would make de-annexation unfeasible.
A motion made by Commissioner Debbie McDowell was approved unanimously for that purpose, citing Florida statutes to support their positions.
Among those is the claim that as the Myakka River, classified as a "watercourse," does not meaningfully impede connection between the West Villages/Wellen Park area and the rest of the city.
An additional amendment was offered by Commissioner Jill Luke to further emphasize the interests of the city and its residents regarding the risks of annexation.
That amendment passed by a vote of 4 to 1, with Mayor Pete Emrich as the only dissenter. He argued that the amendment seemed superfluous and may provide ammunition for proponents of de-annexation to pick at the city's arguments. He remained in favor of the original motion to deny de-annexation.
After the meeting, Meisel said that he was "fairly amazed" by what he termed the indifference of the City Commission toward Judge Carroll's ruling.
Luke Lirot, legal counsel for West Villagers for Responsible Government, also noted that the City Commission chose not to re-open the evidence portion of the April 2021 meeting.
He said that the group has gathered and gained access to new studies and information over the past year that the City Commission "ignored with impunity."
Meisel and Lirot said that the West Villagers group is currently evaluating their options to respond to the City Commission's decision.
Other attendees at the meeting seemed content with the motion.
Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park, said that the development company has benefited from North Port services and remains invested in the area.
"I'm pleased with the outcome, and I think the residents will be as well," Severance said after the meeting.
