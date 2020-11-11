NORTH PORT — Buy American?
Sort of, as North Port has tweaked its purchasing and vendor requirements. City commissioners this week had considered stricter compliance with an American-made mandate, something President Donald Trump had issued in an executive order in 2017, the Buy American and Hire American campaign.
But the variables in strictly following such goals were too great, commissioners in voting 3-1 decided.
Buying a Ford fleet truck, for instance, likely has foreign parts, or may have been assembled outside the country. Or combing vendor applications for parts or supplies with American components would become a chore for clerks sorting bids, commissioners ultimately decided.
So they settled on a similar ordinance adopted in Sarasota County. That requires job or product bidders to certify they're an American company, that non-American bidders price-match the lowest American company's bid, that a point system rewards American companies, and other such rules. Local businesses and suppliers get similar point allotments in North Port. Minority and women-owned businesses also receive points in evaluating vendor candidates.
In adopting a second reading of those preference changes, Vice Mayor Jill Luke said it allows for such things “without strapping (staff) with a lot of details and work."
Or as Mayor Debbie McDowell, working from home due to COVID-19 safety protocols, said in voting with the majority, it's “good as we're going to get.”
But Commissioner Vanessa Carusone wasn't buying that argument. She had pushed for a stronger measure for vendor goods that are manufactured, assembled or produced in America.
“We might as well do nothing,” she said of a lesser approach. “I refuse to stand for nothing.”
