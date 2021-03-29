NORTH PORT — Eight hundred or so pages of government-speak and rules.
And lots of mistakes.
So many errors, in fact, that city commissioners had to add five hours to a Tuesday workshop for the rewrite of their Unified Land Development Code playbook. Today's meeting, originally set for 9 a.m. to noon, is now extended to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And commissioners are fuming, as the rewrite process had dragged on for years. The last updated ULDC playbook was in 2010. The current undertaking began in 2016.
The Unified Land Development Code is a collection of the North Port's zoning, subdivision and other regulations that match up with the policies of the City's comprehensive land use plan. New development must meet the standards in the code.
But the latest draft has errors in grammar, organization, spelling and so-called “scrivener's errors” — the legal term for mistakes like typos and missing words — that had slowed editing to a crawl, Vice Mayor Pete Emrich said.
He anticipated more fixes on Tuesday, when commissioners meet with the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. The sides had met on March 15 to start that editing process. They were to zip through first chapters, but errors, questions about language and syntax got the members through just one chapter, Emrich added.
“It's taking up way too much time,” he said.
The ULDC playbook over time was updated so often that confusion was the norm, one rule or ordinance overstepping another, Emrich and others insisted.
“The layman,” he said, “had no clue what chapters to look at.”
A Fort Lauderdale firm was handed the rewrite when North Port fired another contractor for not meeting deadlines. This draft, completed by Calvin, Giordano & Associates, had enough errors, Emrich and his colleagues said, to warrant a public thrashing.
Commissioner Barbara Langdon had urged the other four to make fixes offline, not page by page before the public.
“We have more important things to discuss,” she said.
City spokesperson Josh Taylor said inconsistencies are typical of first drafts of such immense size and detail.
“We're kind of making the sausage here,” he said. “We'll get it done.”
The joint commission/PZAB meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd.
