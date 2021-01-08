NORTH PORT — Three candidates will seek North Port's District 1 commission seat in March.
The trio in a nonpartisan race will seek the seat vacated by David Iannotti. He had resigned abruptly in November due to health issues. He had replaced longtime Commissioner Vanessa Carusone, winning his seat on Nov. 3. He completed one meeting and submitted a resignation letter with the city clerk's office.
North Porters Alice White, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren are running for the District 1 position, which pays about $31,000 a year.
Their names were filed with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office on Friday, the deadline.
Nick Trolli had pulled out of the race in December. He ran for the same seat in the August primary, losing to Iannotti and Richard Suggs.
The election date is March 9. Currently, there are two special district elections — Holiday Park and Tri-Par Estates park and recreation districts — scheduled for the same day.
The trio in an earlier profile insisted a new city manager, dealing with COVID-19-related issues, the proposed deannexation of West Villages and bringing jobs were among the chief issues.
