NORTH PORT — Jacqueline Moore, a former city commissioner, and David Iannotti, a political novice, finished in the top spots in Tuesday’s primary runoff for North Port city commission seats.
Because neither candidate won their seat with a majority vote, Moore and Iannotti will face runners-up in the their districts in November.
Former North Port commissioner Cheryl Cook edged out Barbara Langdon by 20 votes in Moore’s District 2 race, and Richard G. Suggs faces Iannotti, who collected nearly 46% of Tuesday’s turnout. Suggs finished with just over 28% of the vote.
Nicholas Trolli ran third in the three-person race in District 1, finishing with 26.3%.
The runoffs are Nov. 3, which portends a large national turnout for the presidential race. North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell faces Jerry Nicastro in the District 3 race in November.
Suggs in afternoon voting was upbeat, thanking supporters at the George Mullin Activity Center precinct. Cook couldn’t be reached for comment.
“It’s humbling,” Iannotti said, “and I’d like to think it was a reflection of how I ran my race — no empty promises and campaign slogans. Only thing that interested me was the longterm prosperity of North Port.”
Moore, who ran a campaign on “which people and the natural environment thrive,” was grateful for capturing nearly 40% of the vote in a much tighter three-way race.
As North Port veers towards 80,000 residents, Sarasota County’s largest community, it has gained in diversity in age and culture, she said.
A vibrant North Port “has always been our message,” Moore said, celebrating her win with supporters who included husband Hugh, North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell and Vice Mayor Jill Luke.
While voter turnout in North Port on Tuesday was moderate, write-in voting was doubled from 2016.
“Honestly, it is import to show Republican strength,” said Lisa Ciarcia, voting in a consolidated precinct on North Port’s South Biscayne Boulevard.
North Port commissioner Vanessa Carusone arrived at North Port’s popular Olde World Restaurant to support Suggs and fellow commissioner Chris Hanks, who had faced Ron Cutsinger for a seat with the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners. Cutsinger won that Republican runoff with nearly 65% of the vote. He will face Democrat Alice White of North Port in November.
Carusone, finishing a final four-year term after first getting elected in 2002, vowed Tuesday to stay active in local politics.
“Will I miss campaigning? No,” she said. “But I will never leave the political scene.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.