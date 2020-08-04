NORTH PORT — Fear, in part, is becoming a factor driving some locals to decide whether or not to vote by mail. COVID-19 is one concern; another is a suspicion that mail-in ballots could be lost or even deliberately miscast.
Social media and President Donald Trump’s insistence that mail-in voting could become a “disaster” had raised flags for some voters. The president Tuesday, however, eased back, insisting that Florida’s election system is “Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” he tweeted to some 80 million Twitter followers.
Still, some North Port shut-ins have asked others to hand deliver their mail-in ballots. Which Vice Mayor Jill Luke is happy to do. She has volunteered to stop by homes in her district, retrieving mail-in ballots and delivering them to the Supervisor of Elections office in town.
Those ballots are tracked in Sarasota County, and elsewhere, and recorded by election officials with Ron Turner’s office. Voters may also self-track their ballots at sarasotavotes.com/votebymail, where they receive confirmation details.
“People,” Luke said, “are watching and listening to things that make (mail-in/absentee) voting seem sketchy. There is so much fear in the world. I’m trying to help alleviate that.”
Florida for decades has had the vote-by-mail option.
But the coronavirus has changed the dynamic, particularly with seniors and vulnerable voters fearful of lines and close contact with others. Some Florida counties, in fact, have reported shortages of polling volunteers to staff voting stations on election days.
Which may drive mail-in voting.
Contacted to help, Luke had phoned ahead to select shut-ins. They would leave their ballot outside the door as Luke arrived. She ran those back to the elections office on Tamiami Trail in North Port.
“My elected position is non-partisan and I’m NPA (no party affiliation), so I don’t have an agenda — outside of doing the right thing,” she responded in a social media posting.
“Thank you for picking up our ballots and delivering them for us,” Judy Youngquest-Nielsen said of Luke in a social media posting.
