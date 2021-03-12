NORTH PORT — Monday gets hectic for North Port's five city commissioners.
First up is a morning meeting with the city's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. Members will debate a rewrite of North Port's rule book, or what's called the Unified Land Development Code. There are pages of suggested changes to the ULDC handbook. A first draft was presented in February 2020. Monday is the next step.
Commissioners will review three chapters of revisions, make suggestions and await a final draft in April. It was first adopted in 1965 and had been amended over time. There are three more ULDC workshops before April's final document is adopted. The public is invited, as handbook rules affect just about everyone.
Then commissioners have an afternoon meeting Monday to discuss impact fees. Those are up-front costs on new construction that help pay for upgraded roads and other necessities caused by development. Current impact fees for a new home, for instance, are around $4,200. That cost gets shifted to buyers.
North Port had recently updated its impact fees to 100% of a 2011 recommendation. But an analysis of future fee hikes is Monday, including a presentation by a California consulting company.
North Port in February hosted groups to evaluate impact fees. Participants were the construction community and finance people, Planning Division Manager Nicole Galehouse said, those most affected, as well as others with the Sarasota County Economic Development Corp.
Galehouse in her role led the ULDC revision team. Updating that is about “streamlining,” she said, “making it easier to read, easier to understand.”
Reviewing the ULDC handbook with “contradicting codes” has been “a major effort on the part of staff,” said Commissioner Barbara Langdon, a business-directed candidate elected in November with ULDC changes on her mind. “It's going to take a lot of clean-up … eliminating redundancies.”
Commissioners moving forward have a full dais, as Alice White was elected Tuesday to fill a vacancy from November when David Iannotti resigned.
Aside from impact fees and a code book rewrite, commissioners in the weeks ahead also tackle the city's 2021-22 budget, a possible widening of Price Boulevard and the issue of deannexing what was West Villages and is now Wellen Park.
The five commissioners in mid-April will review a deannexation feasibility study provided by a Miami firm. That would lay out the costs, legalities and associated ramifications of such a move. The West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political group within Wellen Park, had pushed for the "divorce" proceedings.
But since the deannexation is considered quasi-judicial, a court-like setting with similar gag rules, commissioners are prohibited from speculating or discussing the matter, Mayor Jill Luke said.
Commission meetings are open to the public. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. Social-distancing rules apply. Monday meeting times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Comments may be submitted online or in person.
